Ohio Woman Goes Without Cable And Internet Weeks!

Mike O'Brian
Wife and Husband trying to get the cable to work.

Young man sitting on sofa and watching tv. His angry wife yelling.

 MilanMarkovic via Getty Images

Just wondering how long you could survive, but an Ohio woman went without cable and internet for over 10 days! Just asking, could you do it? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning.

As the story goes, evidently, someone shot out her cable line with a shotgun! They took out both cable and the internet hookup! Aside from no tv or access to the mighty world wide web where does this lady live that someone would shootout the connections?

Could You Go Without Cable Or Internet?

According to a WTOL11, a woman living outside the Cincinnati area, was the victim. What made things worse is that she works from home! She was just hoping someone would have told her what the problem was! She said she kept unplugging everything, then plugging it back in. Rebooting of course and getting nothing! Nothing on the tv...what the heck was going on.

Okay, so it's a little over a week without, but could you do it? Both Mike O'Brian and Carl Rea said they could. It would be a little different, but both could think of things to do whether inside or outside the house.

On the flipside, Morty said that he would go nuts if this happened! One listener, who went through this very same thing for like six months, said the situation is a more serious when you have 3 little kids. Oh man, can't even imagine that house...no cable, no internet! YIKES!

Another listener said she went without, and was fine. She said that her family played cards, board games and listened to the RADIO! Genius!!!!

Others not so creative, one claimed and days away from both it would turn into "Lord of the Flies"!

Nonetheless, listen to the segment, see how would you fair given the same situation!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
