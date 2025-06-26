New Las Vegas Bridge to Open, Making Travel Smoother Over 215 Beltway

Clark County officials declared the grand opening of the Peace Way bridge over the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas will be held Thursday, June 26, at 7:30 a.m. The bridge is a significant infrastructure achievement, which will greatly improve travel and connectivity for east Fort Apache Road residents by providing a direct route over the Beltway.

“This has been part of a 20-year plan to relieve congestion over here in the southwest parts of town,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “Obviously, Tropicana and Flamingo are bustling intersections, and so this bridge right here will take a lot of that traffic from the residential folks that live over.”

The Peace Way bridge project broke ground in 2024 and marks a key phase in long-term regional efforts to ease congestion at some of the valley's most heavily traveled cross streets. It is hoped that when the new bridge is fully operational, it will relieve potential pressure on surrounding roadways and improve daily travel for thousands of local drivers.

Drivers should note that, although the bridge is officially open, crews will remain on-site for the next couple of weeks to complete a few final pieces of work. Ongoing lane restrictions and traffic cones along Peace Way will remain in place during this period as crews complete paving, striping, and signal adjustments.

The project is part of Clark County's broader initiative to invest in transportation infrastructure that supports the region's growing residential and commercial development. The Peace Way bridge is expected to play a crucial role in future-proofing the area's road network by improving east-west mobility and emergency response access.