Henderson Kicks Off Small Business Program with $5,000 Grants

Two young shop owners using a laptop while working in a ceramic store. Female entrepreneurs managing online orders on their website. Young businesswomen running a creative small business together.
Henderson announced the launch of the second cohort of the Small Business Assistance Program, a free, six-month course created in partnership with the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) to promote the growth and resiliency of our local business community.

The NV Grow program offers customized Resiliency Work Plans for select business owners, working in conjunction with NV Grow counselors, to focus on business-specific challenges and actionable milestones toward growth. Participants will also select from bi-weekly workshops, facilitated by industry experts, related to finance, marketing, operations, and customer engagement. 

"Supporting small businesses is a key component of our City's economic vitality," said Jared Smith, Director of Economic Development and Tourism. "We saw such meaningful results with our first cohort, and we look forward to providing the same opportunities for even more small businesses to thrive right here in Henderson."

In addition to providing support to participants, the program will provide a $5,000 grant for business services and a one-year membership with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. These resources will be utilized to increase exposure and networking through activities such as the Chamber's "Ready, Set, Expo."

"In addition to expert-led training and valuable exposure through the Henderson Chamber's 'Ready, Set, Expo,' the program offers $5,000 grants for services and a one-year Chamber membership to help participating businesses accelerate their growth," Smith added. "These resources — combined with guidance from NV Grow counselors — are designed to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to thrive long after the program ends."

The mission of the program, as stated by Eric Garner, Director of Small Business & Entrepreneurship Development at CSN, is to provide local entrepreneurs with sustainable strategies and resources that will help ensure their business success lasts.
Business owners interested in applying can do so now on the NV Grow website. However, this opportunity is limited to start-ups, and early applications are encouraged.

