Group Therapy: Give It Back Or Sorry, Not Sorry?

It was another session of Group Therapy and in this case, do you give it back or say, "sorry, not sorry!" This was the situation the other morning. The Mike & Carla Morning Show got the email from a woman who seems to be stuck in the middle of all this.

She took a friend to a yard sale, the friend bought a couple of statues for about $5 each. She bought them simply because she thought they looked unique. Turns out they were Lladros...very expensive porcelain statues. After the sale, the owner looked up what she had sold only to find out what they were truly worth.

Group Therapy, Give It Back?

After the discovery, the person who hosted the yard sale called the woman asking her to ask her friend if she could have them back! Stuck in the middle, what does the woman do right?

Needless to say, a lot of The M&C listeners we're like "sorry, not sorry"! They were for sale, they had a price tag on them and the one woman paid the price. Even the woman who bought them didn't know what she was buying.

But how many times have we heard this story? People buying things at the Goodwill or a garage sale for a couple of bucks and it turns out to be something worth thousands of dollars!

Hate to say it, the host was not getting a lot of support on this. And many of the listeners suggested that the woman who emailed us stay out of it. Basically just say, that's between you and the woman that bought the statues. Not my problem.

On the other hand, at risk of losing the friendship, do you make that call and get involved? Well, if you lose the friendship over something like this, how good of a friend was she?