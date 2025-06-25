Vegas Police Grab 5,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks in Holiday Sweep

In advance of the Fourth of July holiday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is intensifying enforcement efforts against the use of illegal fireworks to protect public safety and prevent fires, injuries, and disruptions throughout the community. From June 20 to 22, LVMPD officers confiscated nearly 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 56 citations during targeted crackdowns.

“Illegal fireworks are not just dangerous. They can cause fires, injuries, air pollution, and serious disruptions to neighbors, veterans, pets, and the entire community,” said LVMPD in a post.

Residents are urged to purchase only fireworks labeled as “Safe & Sane,” which are legal for use within Clark County. These fireworks can only be sold by authorized local nonprofit organizations between June 28 and July 4. All other fireworks, including those that shoot into the air or explode, are illegal to possess or use in the area.

Those found with illegal fireworks may face substantial fines, with penalties ranging from $500 to $10,000 based on the quantity involved. Enforcement will include traffic stops, home visits, and targeted patrols, which will continue through the holiday.

To support enforcement, the community is encouraged to report illegal fireworks using the designated reporting website. While reports submitted online do not trigger an immediate police dispatch, they provide critical information for law enforcement to identify problem areas and plan operations.

LVMPD communicated that fireworks can create additional hazards for at-risk groups, such as veterans with PTSD, and household pets. The department encourages the community to celebrate responsibly, taking into account the various impacts on the community.