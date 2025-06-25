ContestsEvents
Resorts World Rolls Out Strip's First Apple Wallet Room Keys

As Resorts World Las Vegas has become the first large casino hotel on the Strip to adopt room keys using Apple Wallet, it has made a significant step into hospitality…

Jennifer Eggleston
As Resorts World Las Vegas has become the first large casino hotel on the Strip to adopt room keys using Apple Wallet, it has made a significant step into hospitality technology. On June 25, 2021, guests will use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a room key to access their rooms, elevators, pools, and fitness centers without downloading another hotel app.

Most guests can now check into Resorts World through a web link sent by email (https://skiptheline.rwlasvegas.com) after making a reservation. That will provide them with an inactivated key savable to an iPhone or Apple Watch (just like an airplane boarding pass), according to Casino.org.

This new feature, created by Dormakaba together with digital experience platform Alliants, illustrates Resorts World's drive to provide minimal friction and maximum security in the guest experience. If guests change rooms, the app automatically updates room numbers in the Apple Wallet app so guests always know what they have access. Additionally, this feature ensures user privacy by encrypting and storing information on guests' phones, preventing Apple from tracking usage or accessing data points.

To use the digital room key, guests must have an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.4 or later or an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with WatchOS 9.2 or later. When the digital key is ready, guests can tap “Check In” in Apple Wallet to make their key active and head straight to their rooms — no front desk check-in needed.

Resorts World responded to an industry-wide effort to improve efficiencies by eliminating guest touchpoints and introducing a more seamless digital experience through the new hotel app and digital key feature. The $4.3 billion resort, which opened in 2021, is pushing the envelope in the world of high-tech hospitality by eliminating the traditional key card and hotel app.

Jennifer Eggleston
