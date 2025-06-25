Police Led On A High-Speed Chase By A Man Named “Loony Toon”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD is committed to purchasing at least 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Is That His Real Name?

Police in Oregon are on the hunt for a 42-year-old man who took them on a high-speed chase near Portland on Friday.

Why is this police chase different than any other police chase? Well it wasn't what the man did, but because of his name. His name is "Loony Toon." His full name is "Loony John Franklin Toon."

Loony was pulled over around 2:34 a.m. on Friday. Police saw him speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. When the police ran Loony's license plate, they realized he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

They didn't just pull Loony over though. The police had to deploy a spike strip in front of his wheels to prevent him from driving off again. Did it work? No it did not. Loony saw the spike strip and slammed on his breaks. He put his SUV in reverse, then rammed the police car behind him. Then he threw his SUV back into drive and drove over the spike strip and got away again. If that wasn't bad enough, Loony fired several shots out his window while driving off.

Where Did He Go?

Loony was nowhere to be found. Police eventually caught up to his SUV, but Loony had abandoned it. They chased him to a gold course in the area. That's where he abandoned the SUV and fled on foot.

According to KATU, Loony wasn't caught, but he had a passenger in the passenger seat that was still there. The woman was detained by police.

As of now, police are still looking for Loony.