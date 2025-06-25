Canadian Tourist Slump Hits Las Vegas Small Business Income

Small companies in Las Vegas are facing financial challenges due to declining international tourism, particularly from Canadian visitors. Canada was Nevada's most significant international tourism market in 2024, with 1.49 million Canadian visitors travelling to the state. However, the latest data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority indicates a downward trend, with year-to-date numbers for April 2025 showing a 13.9% decline in Air Canada vehicle travellers and an 18.4% decline in WestJet travellers.

Jared Fisher, owner of Escape Adventures, emphasized the impact on outdoor tour operators to FOX5. “Canada is one of our best clients. At Escape Adventures, we really rely on those people. They love America, they love our product. Our product is Red Rock Canyon, the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion Canyon. And they're willing to sacrifice that right now,” Fisher said, noting a reduction in tour guide income due to fewer Canadian bookings.

“Small businesses are at the mercy of the tourism patterns,” said Mandi Elliott of the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition to FOX5 via email. “When tourism suffers, our outdoor industry suffers.” She added that limited budgets make it difficult for small operators to reach international customers with targeted advertising and messaging.

In response to the downturn, Travel Nevada has launched trade missions and new marketing campaigns targeting Canadian tour operators, highlighting the state's natural attractions. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority initiated outreach campaigns simultaneously with the NHL playoffs, and also offered refreshments to Canadians arriving with WestJet.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has raised the topic of Canadian tourism at several town halls and has also brought discussion and attention to broader economic issues that affect tourism both positively and negatively, such as tariffs and U.S.-Canada relations, where certain issues and events have also had an impact.