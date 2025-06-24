Vegas Residents Thrilled As Newest Costco Nears Completion

The project sign for Costco Wholesale in Spring Valley, Nevada. The newest location will be the sixth for the Las Vegas Valley.

It's been a long time coming, but the Southwestern part of Las Vegas is finally getting their Costco. The Clark County commissioners approved plans for the new store back in September 2023. Although construction didn't start until earlier this year. But now that it has begun, it's taking shape quickly.

Wendy Rush for BMG Las Vegas Exterior shot of the Costco under construction in Spring Valley, Nevada. Photo by Wendy Rush for BMG Las Vegas.

Driving along the I-215 near Buffalo has many Spring Valley residents excited. You can't mistake that white building with the broad red stripe painted across it. It is located right off of the I-215 on the corner of Buffalo Drive and Badura Avenue. Seeing that sight is a relief to Costco cardholders in the Southwest who have been driving too far to get their needed supplies.

This will be the sixth Costco location in the Las Vegas Valley. Currently, Spring Valley residents are driving either to Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin or St. Rose Parkway in Henderson to do their shopping at the warehouse store.

What The Newest Costco Will Offer

The Spring Valley Costco will be a massive warehouse that is over 157,000 square feet on a 23-acre lot. It will offer all the amenities, including a pharmacy, optical center, tire center and a gas station.

Wendy Rush for BMG Las Vegas Exterior shot of the Costco gas station under construction in Spring Valley, Nevada. Photo by Wendy Rush for BMG Las Vegas.

Like other locations in the Las Vegas Valley, the Spring Valley Costco is expected to have all the groceries, clothing, household items and electronics that customers expect. The new location will also bring several jobs to residents in the Southwest. From entry-level positions to management opportunities.

Costco offers impressive employee benefits that will also be a boon to residents in the Southwest part of the Valley. Including health and dependent care reimbursement, as well as pharmacy, dental and vision programs. Prospective applicants can apply here.

The Spring Valley Costco will be the first new location in the Las Vegas Valley since 2018. It is expected to open in late 2025.