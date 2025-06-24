Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 27-June 29

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block perform on the opening night of the group’s “The Right Stuff” Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas delivers a packed weekend of star-powered entertainment June 27 to 29. Shakira headlines Allegiant Stadium, while the World Series of Poker hosts major events across the Strip, and Tiffany Haddish brings endless laughs to the Encore Theater.

Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

What: Live concert featuring Shakira

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Cost: Tickets start at $89

Shakira's “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” is a triumphant return to touring after a seven-year gap, supporting her twelfth studio album of the same name. The tour kicked off on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will run through November 16, 2025, ending in Lima, Peru, and spanning over 60 stadium shows across North and South America. The tour features lavish staging, AI-generated visuals, and powerful setlists that blend new tracks and classic hits, such as “Hips Don't Lie.”

2025 World Series of Poker

What: World Series of Poker tournament

When: Ongoing event, starting May 27, 2025, and ending July 16, 2025

Where: Horseshoe Las Vegas, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S., and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas

Cost: Varies depending on the event

The World Series of Poker heats up from June 27 to 29, 2025, with high-stakes and diverse formats. Highlights include Event 67: $300 Gladiators of Poker No-Limit Hold'em (Flights C and D), Event 72: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em (8-handed), and Event 73: $1,500 Eight Game Mix. Also on deck are the $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship, the $1,000 Mini Main Event No-Limit Hold'em (Flight A), and the $2,500 Mixed Big Bet. With varied structures, buy-ins, and reentry options, it's a packed weekend for poker pros and hopefuls alike.

Tiffany Haddish: The Funny and Fearless Tour

What: Comedian Tiffany Haddish

When: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Where: Encore Theater, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Tiffany Haddish, an Emmy, GRAMMY, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Award winner, brings her sharp wit and star power to the stage on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for her breakout role in “Girls Trip”, Haddish recently released the empowering single “Woman Up” with Diane Warren and published “I Curse You With Joy”, her latest essay collection.

Other Events

Las Vegas lights up with star power as New Kids on the Block return for their The Right Stuff residency, bringing nostalgic pop energy to the Strip. RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! dazzles with fierce performances and glamorous looks all weekend long. Meanwhile, DJ Diesel — better known as Shaquille O'Neal — takes over the turntables for a high-energy late-night set.