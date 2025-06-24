Raiders Center Powers-Johnson Shows Promise After Strong Rookie Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 05: Kolton Miller #74 and Jackson Powers-Johnson #58 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the team’s 34-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, the center for the Las Vegas Raiders, is in a great spot as he begins his second season in the NFL. He has been recognized for his on-field improvement and development during this minicamp practice; his leadership showed through as well. He was a bright spot in his rookie season when Pro Football Focus had him ranked in the top 41% of offensive linemen and excelled at run blocking while playing out of position for most of the season.

As an aspiring NFL athlete, Powers-Johnson set out to better himself as a football player through a new off-season plan to build speed and strength, decreasing weight, and improving conditioning to get ready for a full season at center — which he began to play mid-season in 2024, and improved the performance of the Raiders offensive line considerably.

With the lowest average yards per carry in the NFL last season, the offensive line will have pressure to perform in 2025. Head coach Pete Carroll complimented Powers-Johnson on his energy and physicality as a player, stating that he is "aggressive in all the right ways" and that he has brought the team's morale up.

That fire was on display during practice as Powers-Johnson went head-to-head with veteran pass rusher Maxx Crosby, a moment that earned him respect throughout the locker room.

Off the field, the 23-year-old is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Las Vegas. Known for his community engagement, Powers-Johnson recently launched a namesake menu item at Barcode Burgers. "I got a burger named after me," he announced Wednesday after OTA practice. "It's at Barcode Burgers. It's called the Big Jax burger. I brought it to Vegas. It's super good; you guys should go try it."