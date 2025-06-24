ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Raiders and Golden Knights Set to Square Off in July Charity Softball Game

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced their roster for the highly anticipated 2025 Battle for Vegas charity softball game, set for Friday, July 12, at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin….

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Pavel Dorofeyev #16 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots against Jake Walman #96 of the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Pavel Dorofeyev #16 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots against Jake Walman #96 of the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced their roster for the highly anticipated 2025 Battle for Vegas charity softball game, set for Friday, July 12, at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Tight end Brock Bowers will lead the Raiders team, joined by standout players including wide receiver Jack Bech, punter AJ Cole, kicker Daniel Carlson, offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr., cornerback Eric Stokes, quarterback Aidan O'Connell, safety Jeremy Chinn, running back Sincere McCormick, and former fan-favorite tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders will be taking on some players from the Vegas Golden Knights, who are led by Jack Eichel. The complete roster of Golden Knights players will be revealed in a matter of days.

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, starting at $35. Fans can expect a family-friendly evening of entertainment while supporting multiple local charities. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Best Buddies, and Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with a Home Run Derby sponsored by the Athletics, followed by the softball showdown beginning at 8 p.m. Past editions of the Battle for Vegas have drawn large crowds and raised millions for community initiatives.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early and come out to cheer on their favorite local athletes as they compete for bragging rights and a good cause.

NFLNHLraidersSportsvegas golden knights
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block perform on the opening night of the group's "The Right Stuff" Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 27-June 29Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Kolton Miller #74 and Jackson Powers-Johnson #58 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the team's 34-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Local NewsRaiders Center Powers-Johnson Shows Promise After Strong Rookie SeasonJennifer Eggleston
The project sign for Costco Wholesale in Spring Valley, Nevada.
Local NewsVegas Residents Thrilled As Newest Costco Nears CompletionWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect