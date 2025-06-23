ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to Tears For Fears

96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to see one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s and beyond—Tears For Fears—live in Las Vegas at their Songs For A…

Taya Williams
Tears For Fears

96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to see one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s and beyond—Tears For Fears—live in Las Vegas at their Songs For A Nervous Planet residency at Fontainebleau!

This fall, the legendary duo returns to the stage at the stunning BleauLive Theater for six special nights: September 24, 26, 27 and October 22, 24, 25, 2025. Whether it’s the first time you’ve seen them, or you’ve followed them since “Shout” first hit the airwaves, this show promises to be a powerful mix of nostalgia and fresh energy.

Now imagine this: a perfect night out at the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas, immersed in the unforgettable sounds of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” and new tracks from their live album. You and a guest, surrounded by fellow fans, singing along to every word. Sounds like a dream? Not if you listen to win!

Here’s how to enter:

  • Listen to 96.3 KKLZ and call 702-739-9636 when we tell you!
  • Or enter online by filling out the contest form below and clicking “submit”.

Prize Details:

  • Two tickets to see Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
  • Choose from one of six residency dates this September and October

This is more than just a concert—it’s a night of music, memories, and moments you’ll never forget.

Tune in, turn it up, and listen to win!

🎶 Because when Tears For Fears comes to town, you should be in the audience.

  • Dates of Contest: 6/23 - 6/27
  • How winners are selected: Caller 9 / Random draw online
  • When the winner is selected: 8am - 4:10pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 16 (15 on-air, 1 online)
  • Prize description: two(2) tickets to Tears for Fears
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Tears For Fears
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
