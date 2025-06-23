Vegas Casinos Roll Out New Racing Slot Machine You Can Actually Drive

Competition Interactive recently released its newest product, Running Rich GRAND PRIX. This is a one-of-a-kind slot machine that blends arcade racing fun with real-money casino action. This immersive gaming experience is now live and available for players at Santa Fe Station and Palace Station in Las Vegas. A broader rollout is scheduled for Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas by the summer of 2025.

The game features a real-size steering wheel, racing bonus rounds, and video game-like power-ups to provide an interactive experience for players. They expect to engage a younger generation of Casino players with the games. This machine's fun and dynamic interface combines traditional slot gaming with skill-based gaming for an experience that will visually attract younger audiences, who are digital natives and already familiar with video games.

"We're proud to bring Running Rich GRAND PRIX to the Station Casinos family," said Keith Winters, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Competition Interactive, to News 3. "This rollout marks a major step in our mission to redefine the casino experience with interactive gameplay that resonates with a new generation of players."

Station Casinos and Competition Interactive will utilize paid promotional advertising across social media, influencer activations, and other creative channels through a summer-long promotional campaign to launch the game.