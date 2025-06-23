Raiders Center Powers-Johnson Shows Promise After Strong Rookie Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 05: Kolton Miller #74 and Jackson Powers-Johnson #58 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the team’s 34-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, center for the Las Vegas Raiders, continues to become one of the stars of his second NFL season, drawing praise each day from coaches and fans alike for his development, energy, and leadership over the last few days of practices at minicamp. The 2024 second-round draft choice out of Oregon showed versatility and toughness while with the Ducks, but he is completely focused on center — and it shows.

"I've hammered down a routine. I've lost 10 to 15 pounds," Powers-Johnson said during the Raiders' OTAs on June 4. "Faster, stronger, you get a lot better at technique. I got to throw a lot of that on the coaches. They've been absolutely amazing, as I said."

Last season, despite playing multiple positions on the offensive line, Powers-Johnson earned a solid evaluation from Pro Football Focus, ranking in the top 41% of all offensive linemen, with powerful marks in run blocking. Now, he's poised for a leap forward. "I mean, you kind of go back to my college years, I never really had a real offseason at center," he said. "I was always playing five or six different positions, so being able to really hone in on one has been awesome. So, I think I'm going to make a great jump and give it the best I got and have some fun with it."

Head coach Antonio Pierce — not Pete Carroll — has highlighted the young lineman's intensity and impact, especially after Powers-Johnson reportedly held his ground during a heated exchange with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The confrontation, seen during practice, further solidified his credibility in the locker room.

