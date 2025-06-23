Nevada’s First Housing Complex for Blind Residents to Open in Las Vegas

The Blind Center of Nevada is moving forward with a groundbreaking initiative: Visions Park, a 100-unit affordable housing complex specifically tailored for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. The facility, now approximately halfway complete, is located near the Blind Center's main campus in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to be finished by April 2026.

During a recent hard hat tour of the site, Tom Imholt, President of The Blind Center, highlighted the national significance of the project. “This is the first of its kind in the nation,” Imholt said, underscoring the complex's pioneering nature in addressing housing for people with visual impairments.

The project has attracted strong financial backing from multiple levels of government, including $15 million from the state of Nevada, $8 million from Clark County, $4 million from the city of Las Vegas, and $1.5 million each from North Las Vegas and Henderson. These contributions reflect a broad coalition of support for the center's mission.

Imholt praised the collaboration that made the project possible: “The collaboration was what was really exciting. We took an empty lot that had no sort of future plans and created this affordable housing opportunity.”