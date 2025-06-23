ContestsEvents
Circus Circus Offering Limited Time Family Pass For Locals

Wendy Rush
An exterior view shows part of the clown-themed marquee at the Circus Circus Las Vegas.

An exterior view shows part of the clown-themed marquee at the Circus Circus Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Circus Circus Las Vegas is making it easy for local families to keep their kids cool during the summer this year. With a limited time "Family Circus Pass" available for those with a Nevada I.D. The Las Vegas Strip hotel is home to the iconic 5-acre Adventuredome indoor amusement park.

The Adventuredome offers 25 rides and attractions, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games, and an 18-hole miniature golf course. There are rides and games suitable for all ages. The venue also offers birthday party reservations.

Details About The "Family Circus Pass"

Local families need to bring a Nevada I.D. and purchase the Family Pass before August 10, 2025. The special offers four junior wristbands (under 48’’) for free when an adult purchases one regular wristband (48’’ or taller). The Family Pass can only be purchased in person at the Adventuredome ticket office.

The Adventuredome has plenty of entertainment for all ages, from the young to young-at-heart. At the Midway, families can see live circus acts on the dedicated circus stage. There are also many state-of-the-art video games and 200 popular classic arcade favorites.

The Garage is where guests will want to be for an immersive experience. Virtual Reality opportunities await there. As well as neon mini-bowling alleys and Full Swing Video Golf Simulators which includes golf, soccer, baseball, dodge ball, down the pin, and many more.

Families can keep cool in the expansive pool complex called the Splash Zone. Which features two swimming pools, whirlpools, and the popular Splash Pad. There is a 50-foot slide tower at the heart of the water park that offers three thrilling slides. Families can enjoy the pool all day with cabana rentals available and poolside treats from the Splash Snacks food truck.

For more information about Adventuredome and the Family Circus Pass, visit CircusCircus.com.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
