ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Alanis Morissette Sees Her Long Hair As A ‘Bandmate’

So many celebrities change their looks over the years. Hair gets colored, cut and then comes back even longer. But not for Alanis Morissette. The “Ironic” singer has dabbled in…

Wendy Rush
Alanis Morissette poses in front of a poster. She is wearing a black sparkly tee with "I (Heart) L.A. on it.

Alanis Morissette attends the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID

So many celebrities change their looks over the years. Hair gets colored, cut and then comes back even longer. But not for Alanis Morissette. The "Ironic" singer has dabbled in different hair styles a few times. Especially during her Ryan Reynolds era. But for the most part over her 30 plus year career in music, she's rocked the same look. Well, the musician just revealed there is a very specific reason for that.

I used to be a celebrity impersonator on the Las Vegas Strip. One of my characters was Alanis. And I'd always joke that I chose her to impersonate on the days I didn't feel like showering. Morissette admitted to the Guardian newspaper that she enjoys the "dirty chic" aesthetic and doesn't worry too much about washing her hair. And as an Alanis impersonator, I appreciate that! It made my job easier.

Alanis Morissette Calls Her Hair Her 'Bandmate'

When you're performing on stage, you want good bandmates to back you up. Ones that will give you the focus when you need it and give you a place to escape when you don't. When it comes to those moments of being overwhelmed in front of a crowd, Morissette credits her hair with being her escape.

Morissette told the Guardian, “I mean, my hair is a band mate...It’s a friend who protects me when I’m feeling vulnerable on stage." Morissette went on to explain that she sometimes gets overwhelmed when there are thousands of people watching her. And that a moment or two behind her hair gives her the break she needs to continue. "It’s a pretty way of hiding. The perfect tool for an introvert," Morissette said.

Morissette also told the Guardian that she likes to keep her hair long because she's always felt androgynous. And added, "so in some ways my earrings or my hair length can remind someone that it’s a female body.”

Morissette is hitting the road in 2025 and landing in Las Vegas in October. She'll be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for multiple dates beginning October 15.

Want more from this author? Check out her home page.

Alanis Morissettehair stylesIronic
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
Related Stories
Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81
MusicMick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Power Ballads: The Emotional Core of 80s Rock
MusicPower Ballads: The Emotional Core of 80s RockKarandeep Arora
Why Bruce Springsteen Has Never Been Happy with ‘Born in the U.S.A.’
MusicWhy Bruce Springsteen Has Never Been Happy with ‘Born in the U.S.A.’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect