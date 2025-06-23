Alanis Morissette Sees Her Long Hair As A ‘Bandmate’

So many celebrities change their looks over the years. Hair gets colored, cut and then comes back even longer. But not for Alanis Morissette. The "Ironic" singer has dabbled in different hair styles a few times. Especially during her Ryan Reynolds era. But for the most part over her 30 plus year career in music, she's rocked the same look. Well, the musician just revealed there is a very specific reason for that.

I used to be a celebrity impersonator on the Las Vegas Strip. One of my characters was Alanis. And I'd always joke that I chose her to impersonate on the days I didn't feel like showering. Morissette admitted to the Guardian newspaper that she enjoys the "dirty chic" aesthetic and doesn't worry too much about washing her hair. And as an Alanis impersonator, I appreciate that! It made my job easier.

Alanis Morissette Calls Her Hair Her 'Bandmate'

When you're performing on stage, you want good bandmates to back you up. Ones that will give you the focus when you need it and give you a place to escape when you don't. When it comes to those moments of being overwhelmed in front of a crowd, Morissette credits her hair with being her escape.

Morissette told the Guardian, “I mean, my hair is a band mate...It’s a friend who protects me when I’m feeling vulnerable on stage." Morissette went on to explain that she sometimes gets overwhelmed when there are thousands of people watching her. And that a moment or two behind her hair gives her the break she needs to continue. "It’s a pretty way of hiding. The perfect tool for an introvert," Morissette said.

Morissette also told the Guardian that she likes to keep her hair long because she's always felt androgynous. And added, "so in some ways my earrings or my hair length can remind someone that it’s a female body.”

Morissette is hitting the road in 2025 and landing in Las Vegas in October. She'll be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for multiple dates beginning October 15.