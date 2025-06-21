Las Vegas Arts District Parking Lot Shuts Down for $25M Multi-Level Garage Project

A parking lot at 201 E. Utah Ave., on the east side of Casino Center Boulevard in the Las Vegas Arts District, is set to close today to make way for a new five-story parking garage. The project, backed by the City of Las Vegas and the Redevelopment Agency, has a total budget of $25 million and is designed to ease the area's long-standing parking issues.

The upcoming structure will include 502 spaces, with 50 of those equipped for electric vehicle charging. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2025 and is expected to conclude by August 2026. In preparation, fencing will be installed around the lot starting June 23, with demolition work slated for July.

Residents and local business patrons have expressed their frustrations with the limited parking availability, particularly during events. "We cannot find parking," said Angel, who has lived in Las Vegas since 2008 and now resides near the Arts District. "It is really hard. We need to park in the hotel and then come walking over here."

Trejo, another resident, expressed relief at the forthcoming project: "Having that parking garage will be such a relief not just for us, but for people that come down here."

City officials have outlined alternative parking options in the interim south of Charleston Boulevard. Monthly permit information is available through the City of Las Vegas.

The garage will be located near East Utah and Casino Center Boulevard, a hub of redevelopment and cultural activity. "I think with all the development and everything that's kind of been happening, I think it's good that they are adding more," said Cychulski, a frequent visitor. "I'm assuming they'll do something equitable."