50th Anniversary Of Jaws Brings New Merch To Fans

Jaws just turned 50 and Universal Parks are celebrating with a whole line of new merchandise for fans. The new collections are the perfect way to honor the 50th anniversary of the original film's release, which was on June 20, 1975.

Even before bad guys like Ursula, Jaws was the original villain from under the sea. But the new line of merch isn't going to appeal just to those of us old enough to remember the original film. Universal made sure of that with Jaws-themed products that are on trend now for even the youngest guests.

Jaws 50th Anniversary Merchandise

Products for the 50th anniversary celebration of Jaws cover a wide range of interests. There are clothing items and accessories, including tote and crossbody bags, tanks, tees and hats. Other merchandise includes coffee mugs, drink coolers, beach towels, scented candles and plushies. Decals range from focus on the shark himself to something for the more hardcore fan: graphics of Amity Island.

For those who want to celebrate in a more interactive way, Universal has released games and toys to commemorate the occasion. There is a Jaws Lego set that gives fans a chance to recreate the battle scene between the shark and the ship from the movie: the Orca. Funko Pop has released various action figures from the movie. Including Quint, Matt Hooper and even the Great White.

There's even a Jaws 50th anniversary family board game by Ravensburger. That gives players a chance to fight back against the shark as it terrorizes residents of Amity Island. See the entire merchandise line at UniversalOrlando.com.

Fans from all over the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie franchise. There was a live podcast event in Martha's Vineyard over the anniversary weekend. Where people flocked to for a glimpse of the original location the film was shot.

Those fans got an extra special surprise when Richard Dreyfuss walked in during the event. Dreyfuss, who played Matt Hooper in the film, wore a shirt that read "Matt Hooper's Oceanography Institute". Parade.com reported that he was greeted with a standing ovation from his fans.