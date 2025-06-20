Nevada #2 In U.S. For Following Risky Dental Trends

Nevada just ranked second-highest in the nation for residents who turn to viral dental trends to care for their teeth. Results from a study conducted by Risas Dental showed that not only is this comprising healthcare for Americans across the nation. But it's also negatively affecting self-esteem.

Social media has always been a platform for risk-takers to show their prowess by jumping on the bandwagon for some sort of challenge. At first, it seemed rather benign. Pouring a bucket of ice on your head wasn't going to cause any negative long-term effects. But more recently, people are using viral trends to make riskier choices. Specifically when it comes to their dental care.

Dental Trends On Social Media

A quick google search for "teeth whitening hacks" will bring up hundreds of TikTok videos for DIY tricks at home. Many of which promise better results than you can get at the dentist. One can find just as many TikTok hacks for teeth straightening as well. But a deeper dive on either search will also reveal videos of dental professionals begging people not to jump on the DIY trend. No matter how enticing the results might look.

Some like hacks can be valuable. Like using an eraser to hold your earring in place. But when it comes to your teeth, those shortcuts can have hidden risks. Many that aren't known until real damage has been done. Dental experts have warned that these risks can include enamel erosion, gum irritation, and long-term sensitivity.

Dr. Elizabeth Walton of Risas Dental says: “While social media can be a great tool for tips and advice, it’s important to remember that what’s trending isn’t always trustworthy. DIY treatments like at-home whitening can lead to long-term damage, so it’s important to stay wary.”

Nevadans Not Heeding The Warning

In spite of the testimony of dental professionals, many Americans are still turning to social media for dental tips. In fact, the study conducted by Risas Dental showed that half of Americans under the age of 35 turn to social media for their oral health advice. And Nevadans are second in line when it comes to the percentage of residents doing so. The study revealed that 35% of Nevadans admitted they regularly follow and apply dental advice seen online.

Is it because Nevada ranked ninth in the country in 2024 for low employer health insurance coverage? Are we turning to free social media because we can't afford to see an oral health professional? Perhaps our outrageously high car insurance prices are forcing us to pinch pennies elsewhere.

Or maybe it's just because we have come to value vanity over common sense. Whatever the case, Nevadans are helping to lead the way in this viral trend that is already making Americans more self-conscious about our smiles. The question is, will we get the hint before permanent damage is done? Time will tell.

Read the entire study at risasdental.com.