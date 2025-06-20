Bruce Springsteen Details Being on the Set of His New Biopic

The new Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, released its official trailer this week. Since its release, there's a lot of buzz around the film, particularly regarding the performances from Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, who play Springsteen and manager Jon Landau, respectively. Springsteen, himself, was a guest on set multiple times. So, what was it like for The Boss to watch White portray him?



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen admits, "I'm sure it's much worse for the actor than for me." He also praised White and Strong for their work, as well as Stephen Graham, who plays Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen. Springsteen said he even told White that if he ever got "in the way" to "give me the look and I'm on my way home."



White never did that, but there were times when Springsteen purposely avoided the set. Particularly, he stayed away if the cast was filming a very personal scene. Springsteen explained, " ... I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home. If Scott Cooper, the director, wanted or needed me there for something, I would try to make it.