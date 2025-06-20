Bruce Springsteen Details Being on the Set of His New Biopic
The new Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, released its official trailer this week. Since its release, there’s a lot of buzz around the film, particularly regarding the performances…
The new Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, released its official trailer this week. Since its release, there's a lot of buzz around the film, particularly regarding the performances from Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, who play Springsteen and manager Jon Landau, respectively. Springsteen, himself, was a guest on set multiple times. So, what was it like for The Boss to watch White portray him?
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen admits, "I'm sure it's much worse for the actor than for me." He also praised White and Strong for their work, as well as Stephen Graham, who plays Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen. Springsteen said he even told White that if he ever got "in the way" to "give me the look and I'm on my way home."
White never did that, but there were times when Springsteen purposely avoided the set. Particularly, he stayed away if the cast was filming a very personal scene. Springsteen explained, " ... I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home. If Scott Cooper, the director, wanted or needed me there for something, I would try to make it.
A Look at the New Bruce Springsteen Biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere
In the trailer, we get to hear White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Strong as Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."
"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."
The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.
Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24.