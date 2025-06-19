ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

What Was Your Last Impulse Buy?

We all have them and we’ve all done it…but was is your last impulse buy that you had delivered? That’s what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know…

Mike O'Brian
Package left on porch.

A package is delivered and placed on a wet stoop in the rain in the front of a house exposed to the elements and theft by a delevery service.

WoodysPhotos via Getty Images

We all have them and we've all done it...but was is your last impulse buy that you had delivered? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning.

Evidently there were some stats to go along with this question that might shock you! Instacart put out a list of items that people forget to grab for a BBQ and that's where Instacart comes in. Of course this is when these people have to make the call to have them delivered to the house.

Baked Beans, hot dogs, hot dog buns, watermelon and more! They also put on the list non-food items. Blowup pools, cornhole, and charcoal for the BBQ. But what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know is if you been in this situation?

Your Last Spontaineous Order

Have you ever spontaneously ordered something because you needed it NOW! Of course the winner might be Morty. He found himself at a soccer tournament without chairs. Finding out he was going to be there for a while, he had to buy lawn chairs and had them delivered to the soccer field!

Not as drastic, both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea have both ordered that blowup pool from Sharper Image! There might have been alcohol involved with O'Brian, but nonetheless, it worked and both got the most out of their pool.

The cool thing with this topic is all the Instacart drivers that texted in to give their stories. From a head of lettuce to go pros at a dingy hotel room downtown! The person delivering the go pros did say that the young lady answering the door was a very good tipper!

So what was it for you? What did you have delivered and where? Even more importantly, where? It was a great segment, so take a couple of minutes, give a listen and enjoy!

OrderShoppingSwimming pools
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Normal or Nope, eating pizza with a fork.
Human InterestNormal Or Nope: Eating Pizza With A ForkMike O'Brian
The Best Day Trip in Nevada
Human InterestThe Best Day Trip in NevadaAnne Erickson
Hats thrown up in the air for graduation.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowTeen Waiting For Heart Transplant Graduates In HospitalMorty
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect