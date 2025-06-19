Teen Waiting For Heart Transplant Graduates In Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

At Lurie Children's Hospital, a high school graduation took place for a student who was awaiting his heart transplant.

The Diagnosis

His name is Taevion Norris. Taevion was a normal student at his high school. But out of no where, his teachers started to notice something out of the norm with him. His teachers started to worry because Taevion started to struggle in his gym class.

Norris was taken to Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago to have tests done. According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, Dr. Katheryn Gambetta at Lurie's said, "If starts as skeletal muscle weakness that progresses to respiratory and then cardiac muscle weakness."

After all the tests, the doctors at Lurie discovered that muscular dystrophy essentially led to Taevion's heart to fail. He is now in search of a new heart.

A Special Graduation For A Special Student

18-year-old Norris has been at Lurie Children's Hospital since he was diagnosed. This meant that he would not only miss school, but also miss his graduation.

The hospital staff at the hospital didn't want Taevion to miss such a momentous occasion, so they wanted to make sure he was able to graduate.

They dressed him in a cap and gown in the hospital. He was then given his diploma. Norris has officially graduated from West Leyden High School in Northlake.

Taevion's mother was so excited and happy for her son. She told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, "He's still here and he was able to graduate and I'm so happy because I thought he wasn't going to make it, but he made it and today he graduated and I'm so happy."