Normal or Nope, eating pizza with a fork.

It was that time again for Normal or Nope asking three questions...like eating pizza with a fork, normal or nope? What say you? The Mike & Carla Morning Show also asked two other questions. Do you smell your clothes to see if they're clean enough to wear and do you leave the tv on when you leave the house?

With all three questions, there is no right or wrong questions, but we did want to know. A lot of folks might leave the tv on for other reasons, but not to ward off burglars. It was once thought it would give would be robbers the idea that someone was home.

However, with today's sophisticated home alarms, that theory is a thing of the past. A lot of listeners said that they might leave it on for their pets. Or hit pause and rejoin their program after returning from a night out.

What about smelling your clothes to see if they're clean enough to wear...normal or nope? Most of the listeners that chimed in thought that was more of a "guy" thing! Although a few ladies admitted they had their different piles to keep those clothes separate.

Do You Eat Pizza With A Fork?

With the pizza thing, that was an entirely different story. One guy said he did it because he was Italian "fancy" which struck Carla Rea a little odd. He also told Carla that he ate his pasta with a spoon! Being Italian as well, she definitely thought that was a "nope"...as well as eating pasta with a spoon!

Now when it came to one article from Restaurant Hospitality, it mentions that "yes", it might be okay to eat a pizza with a fork! Just getting a slice, go ahead and use your hands. Eating pizza for dinner at a restaurant, you might use the fork!

Different strokes right? But as we have said before, this segment has no right or wrong answers. We just want to know how you feel about each question.