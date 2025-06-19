Las Vegas Rolls Out ‘Locals Unlocked’ to Boost Tourism During Economic Slowdown

On June 10, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) introduced a new campaign inspired by a decline in tourist numbers and international travel in 2025. Called Locals Unlocked, the campaign encourages Southern Nevada residents to experience and support attractions in their backyard.

“We know that some people are opting not to travel far, so let's show them what they have in their own backyard,” officials said during the Tuesday presentation. With travel costs rising and tourism in Las Vegas facing a slowdown, the campaign aims to connect locals with nearby experiences that offer both entertainment and affordability. The Locals Unlocked campaign features a tourism webpage that showcases a range of staycation options, activity deals, and family-friendly events for residents of the Valley.



In addition to discounts and curated ideas, it will include a section dedicated to free things to do in the area, to help families and individuals find no-cost activities or entertainment. Among the featured destinations are Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon, two of the region's most popular water parks.

Regional General Manager Jessi O'Daniel praised the campaign's emphasis on community engagement: “We're the ‘local' place to go, and so we love being that little piece of paradise where families can come and escape, or adults can come grab a margarita and float the lazy river,” said O'Daniel. “It's great for locals to come out and support the business. That is how businesses in this area thrive,” she added.