Las Vegas Lights FC Names Troise Interim Coach After Nocerino Steps Down

Las Vegas Lights FC is moving on from head coach Antonio Nocerino immediately, after talks with Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. The move comes with the team just one point out of a playoff position in the USL Championship.

"I am grateful for Antonio's contributions to this club since joining ahead of the 2025 season," said Neglia. "We agreed that now is the right time for Antonio to step away as we sit one point out of the playoff positions. I appreciate his professionalism throughout his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best in his next opportunity."

Nocerino, a former Italian international and MLS veteran, took the helm earlier this year. While results have been competitive, both sides agreed it was time for a transition. Assistant Coach Giovanni Troise will assume interim training duties as the team prepares to face Monterey Bay FC on June 14.

The change comes as discussions continue regarding the club's future. Earlier in 2025, the Cashman Center — the stadium where the team plays its home games — was sold to a national homebuilder, Lennar. However, the Lights are expected to continue playing at the stadium for the rest of this season and into 2026.