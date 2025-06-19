Henderson City Council Approves $50M Retail Complex ‘The Cliff’ in Green Valley Ranch

The Henderson City Council has unanimously approved plans for The Cliff, a $50 million open-air retail development in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Spearheaded by Partners Capital and CAST Capital Partners, the project will transform 10 acres near Paseo Verde and St. Rose parkways — currently home to aging office buildings — into a dynamic 100,000-square-foot shopping plaza.

Billed as the largest retail development in Henderson since The District at Green Valley Ranch opened in 2004, The Cliff is designed to revitalize the local shopping scene with 25 retail spaces, an outdoor dining lounge, fire pits, live performance areas, public art installations, and meeting zones. This new development intends to cater to both residents and visitors as a new central gathering space for a contemporary community.

Construction could start as early as the end of this year, with a targeted opening in the fall of 2026. An announcement regarding tenants will be made within weeks, with the developers saying a mix of local and national brands will anchor the center.

“The Cliff is where you'll bring your out-of-town guests, where families and friends come together, where you'll say ‘let's meet at The Cliff,'” said a representative of the development team. “It's a response to a retail landscape that hasn't evolved in two decades — and as locals, we know Henderson deserves more.”