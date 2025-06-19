$60 Million Las Vegas Boulevard Construction Project Kicks Off June 16

Construction is set to begin on June 16 on a major infrastructure project along Las Vegas Boulevard, between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect significant travel impacts. According to Clark County officials, the Las Vegas Boulevard Project, Phases C and D, is a two-year, $60 million effort that will upgrade both underground and surface infrastructure, including the replacement of the waterline serving the area for the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

According to News3LV, initial traffic restrictions will begin with overnight lane reductions on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard starting June 16. Work will take place Monday through Thursday from midnight to 9:00 a.m. and Fridays from midnight to 8:00 a.m., with periodic lane and intersection closures expected throughout the project's duration.

The scope of the project not only covers waterline replacement but also includes roadway resurfacing, a new traffic signal system, new lighting improvements, and new pedestrian protection bollards. The improvements will ultimately improve safety and the flow of traffic along this important corridor.

Drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling through construction zones and, if possible, look to detour around the area to reduce delays. Message boards will be placed in the area to provide notification of changes to traffic patterns for motorists and adjacent residents. Schedules can change with little notice, so all officials recommend checking real-time navigation apps and the Clark County website for real-time updates on lane restrictions and construction status.