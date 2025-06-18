Las Vegas Headliner: Terry Fator To Perform At Smith Center

It doesn't happen very often, but this Saturday night, a Las Vegas Headliner Terry Fator will be performing at The Smith Center...on his own! Now to clarity, Award winning entertainer Terry Fator stopped by The Mike & Carla Morning Show to explain.

So, for the past 18 years, Terry Fator has been performing as a Las Vegas Headliner via "America's Got Talent". Terry has been very successful featuring his cast of characters during each show. Terry is one man with hundreds of different voices and is one of the world’s top ventriloquists.

Las Vegas Headliner To Perform At The Smith Center

But come this Saturday night, Terry is stepping out on his own. Backed by the 67 piece Las Vegas Philharmonic orchestra, Terry Fator will be singing in his own voice at The Smith Center!

During our visit, we come to find out that Terry was a lead singer of a country rock band. So, it's not like this will be out of character for him...but it has been awhile. He told The M&C Morning Show that they have been rehearsing for awhile and is something he is looking forward to.

Terry will be looking forward to singing in his own voice American standards as well as songs from Broadway. But really looking forward to singing his own songs...and even moving his lips!

This will be Terry Fator as you've never seen him before and it's something his been looking forward to doing for years. And to do it at this venue with the orchestra is truly a dream come true.

Now, Terry also told us that a few of his "friends" will be showing up to help out a bit. Not a lot, but enough to give you an idea of what you can still witness during his run at The Strat.