Mike O'Brian
A group of women of different ages.

Group of women with different body, age, and ethnicity making sport. Female models wearing sport outfits having fun at the gym. Concept about body positivity, self acceptance and lifestyle

 Diamond Dogs via Getty images

Here's the question, is this something more and more women are doing...or no? We're talking about "spitting"! The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up only because Carla Rea got busted doing it the other day.

While out for a run, drinking water, she said she felt a little "flemmy" (if that's even a word), so she thought she would spit it out. Low and behold, a couple walking by had that look of disgust on their face.

So, we just wanted to know if Carla is the only woman who will spit every once in a while? Well, guess what? She is NOT! A few ladies called in to proudly announce that they stand with Carla and are not ashamed of their little habit!

Is This Something More And More Women Are Doing?

Of course, if you're interested in a little history on the topic, there is an article that dates back a few years. The Smithsonian put out an article when a woman-led campaign tried to make it illegal to spit in New York City.

This is how much times have changed. Once not even acceptable in certain cities for either men or women to do it, now we're finding out how many females actually engage!

It's quite the topic this morning as one caller even said that his grandmother could "...spit and hit a grasshopper at 15 paces!" We will assume that is a compliment right?

Nonetheless, it got the text lines going. Most women admitted that this is not a habit just reserved for men. However, they did say, as Carla did, this was NOT of a reaching deep down type spit, but a lady like type thing.

Hey, how do you feel about all this? As a woman or even as a man, would you be offended? Say if you found your wife or girlfriend doing it?

Take a couple of minutes to listen to the segment and let us know what you think!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O'Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea.
