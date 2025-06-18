ContestsEvents
Gen Z says yes to sex – in the office. Yes, sex In a new poll, Gen Z'ers said they're having more sex while working remotely. And many said that if…

Gen Z says yes to sex - in the office. Yes, sex

In a new poll, Gen Z'ers said they're having more sex while working remotely. And many said that if they return to the office, they'd like to have "private spaces for hookups and solo play during the workday."

Gen Z Wants To Have Sex In The Office

Some employers are offering all kinds of incentives to sweeten the deal, for workers coming back into the office, and to get them back in the office setting. But apparently one thing that Gen Z would really like, is some make out space. Sort of.

In a new poll, 47% of Gen Z'ers said they're having more sex while working remotely, because of the more flexible schedules. Technically, they didn't say they were getting any action while they are on the clock.

But, when it comes to things they'd like to see added to the office, 38% said they'd like to have "private spaces for hookups and solo play during the workday." So they could, quote, "take a break," alone or with a coworker. So - sex in the office.

Overall, 31% of Gen Z'ers worry that returning to the office would negatively impact their sex lives, and disrupt their "work-life balance." Sadly, work tends to do that...

Not all Gen Z'ers are upset about returning to the office. Most say that being around others helps to improve their confidence, while about 18% said spending time with colleagues boosts their mood.

So How Do You Say 'Hey, Let's Go...'

Now keep in mind, even if offices follow through, it doesn't mean it's suddenly okay to turn to a coworker and say, "hey, let's go b**g!" So here are a few "code" phrases that might work:

  • Refilling the paper tray.
  • Testing a wi-fi connection.
  • Holding an all-hands meeting.
  • Sharing a laptop.
  • Feeding the shredder.
  • Cleaning out an inbox.
  • Gathering for a PowerPoint.
  • Taco Tuesday.

Welcome back to the office, gang!!

