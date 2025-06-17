What Would Your Walk Up Song Be Into Work

Glove, bat and baseball gear on the sand for a game, professional competition or sports. Ground, fitness and equipment for a match, fitness or training for softball on the sand in summer for cardio

You watch baseball and each player has a walk up song when coming up to bat. So, if you were to think about it, what would your walk up song be going into work?

That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other morning. After being at the Aviators game on Sunday, both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea started talking. What would you have playing when walking into work? Do you have that song that typifies who you are? That represents the best in you? That when you hear it, you think, "yeah, that's my song!"

What Would Your Walk Up Song Be

Now before we get into your walk up song, we think we should get a little history on how this whole thing got started. Actually, Medium had an article on this a few years ago and it all started in Chicago! Playing organ for the White Sox, Nancy Faust came up with the idea without even knowing it for the most part. And now it's become a big part of the game with each player.

Okay, with all that said, what would be your "walk up" song? For Mike, quite the surprise using the title track from the movie "Flash" performed by the group Queen. Not too pretentious right? On the flipside, Carla had a couple of songs by Herbie Hancock..."Rockit", the other "Watermelon Man". Both awesome songs and perfect for her!

As listeners started to call in and text in, there was quite the variety of songs. One listener thought "Highway to Hell" would be very appropriate for her. Another listener thought "Big TIme" by Peter Gabriel suited her needs just fine.