Group Therapy: You Might Not Be My Real Sister

Well this got interesting...in Group Therapy, to find out that you might not be my real sister is quite the conundrum right? That's what popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning when doing a round of Group Therapy.

A woman went home for Father's Day weekend and got the surprise of her life. While going through some old stuff in the attic with her mom, she found her sister's birth certificate. One problem though, there was no one listed as her father!

When she mentioned this to her mom, she acted like she had seen a ghost. The young woman knew there was something up right away. But now what do you do? Do you talked to your mom and dad? Do you mention this to your sister?

You Might Not Be My Sister

This is quite the sensitive topic, but we did find an article from The Cradle on how to handle this situation. When to tell your child they are adopted...if this is truly the situation here.

Many of the listeners who took the time to dial in and text in thought the woman she just leave things as they are. With everyone involved grown up, what would you accomplish by telling your sister, their dad is NOT her father.

Others said suggested now that mom knows she knows, maybe the mom should explain what's going on here. One listener did mention that in some states, if you were married and gave birth, they did not list the father.

However, for medical and maybe some legal reasons, the sister should know who her father is right? It was quite the situation and every one had their own thoughts on it.