Groundbreaking New Private School Opening In Las Vegas

A groundbreaking new private school is opening the doors this fall on its first Las Vegas campus. Called Embrace Academy, the innovative school will bring a unique model to the landscape of Southern Nevada's education system.

Embrace Academy's curriculum will focus on individualized instruction as well as social-emotional growth for all types of learners. From general education students to gifted students and those with special needs. The new school will fill a growing need in the Vegas valley for more personalized and inclusive form of education.

A New Kind Of Private School

Embrace Academy will offer a 12:1 student-to-teacher ratio. The smaller-scale classes will lend itself to the custom academic plans and focus on emotional learning that the institution will offer. At the core of Embrace Academy's curriculum are multisensory, differentiated teaching models that support neurodiverse students, including those with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia. As well as advanced learners and students thriving in general education.

Located in Summerlin, Embrace Academy will be open to students in grades Kindergarten through 8th in the Fall of 2025. And there are already plans to expand to high school grades in 2026. Additionally, there are collaborative conversations happening with local charities and other service organizations. In effort to co-create a shared community on-campus space that will provide more resources for teens and young adults. Specifically those with autism and other special needs.

Enrollment For 2025-2026 School Year

Enrollment is currently open for the 2025-2026 school year for grades K-8. Spaces are limited so parents are encouraged to register soon. The annual tuition, set at $22,000, is comparable to other private schools in the Las Vegas area. However, Embrace Academy promises a more flexible and student-centered approach than other private institutions.

Parents and others interested in Embrace Academy can schedule a tour or attend a walk-and-talk preview with Laura Bruni this summer. Bruni, a 30-year educator and former Director of Student Services at Adelson Educational Campus, will serve as the Head of School for the academy.

Embrace Academy is located at 10100 Banburry Cross Drive at the corner of North Town Center Drive in Summerlin. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit EmbraceAcademyLV.com. Or call 725-248-3995.