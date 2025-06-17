Florida Man Calls 911 On Neighbors 647 Times

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 01: Police cars sit parked outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on August 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. A federal grand jury is considering evidence brought by special counsel Jack Smith into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A man in Florida was arrested because he was stalking and filing false reports on his neighbors. He called 911 on his neighbors 647 times.

Keep The Noise Down

We've all had that one neighbor who irritates you in some way, shape, or form. But at one point, when did you do something about it? Or did you just say nothing? Well this man in Florida definitely did something about it.

72-year-old Samuel Thomas of Florida called 911 on his neighbors. Now calling them one time would be normal, but he called 911 on them 647 times.

Samuel called 911 reporting that someone was "shooting an AR-15 rifle in the roadway." Policed respond to Samuel's call but when they showed up, they found a family barbecuing and "small children at play."

Other neighbors in the area also said no shooting of a gun happened.

Excessive Calling To 911

When police talked to the neighbors that Samuel had reported, they seemed used to what was happening. Why? Samuel had called 911 on them "hundreds of times", according to The Smoking Gun. They also mentioned that he would drive up to the front of their home and he would yell obscenities at their family.

Police looked at the call records and found out that Samuel has called 3,400 times to 911 this year alone.

He also called and complained that the family next door were selling narcotics, used firearms, acting disorderly, and were suspicious of illegal activity. You would think that after that many calls or reports, the police would stop him from calling. Apparently they aren't allowed to.

Samuel was eventually arrested for stalking and filing false reports. He was also charged with resisting arrest because he put up a fight with the arresting police officers. Did Sam have any mental health issues that would cause him to act out this way? Police said no, there was no evidence of that.

Now if you think this is all Sam did, think again. His history of charges include multiple battery convictions, DUI's, possession of marijuana, intoxication, writing bad checks, violating his probation, and more. But this is the first time he's been busted for abusing 911.