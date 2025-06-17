Clark County Kicks Off Free Summer Program for Las Vegas Kids Ages 12-18

Three young adventurers, equipped with hats and backpacks, trek along a forested path, greenery all around

Clark County is excited to launch the C.O.O.L. Summer Program, which is a no-cost summer program for young people ages 12-18. The program will take place at Clark High School in Las Vegas from June 23 through July 18. The C.O.O.L. Summer Program will provide safe and engaging summer opportunities for youth living in apartment-dense neighborhoods with few safe and enriching summer activities available.

A collaborative effort between Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom, along with the Vegas Force Foundation, the C.O.O.L. Summer Program — short for Community, Outreach, Opportunity, and Leadership — focuses on more than just entertainment. It provides educational support, recreational opportunities, and essential wraparound services.

“In apartment-dense areas like the neighborhoods surrounding Clark High School, families often face limited access to safe, enriching summer programs,” Commissioner Jones said. “That's why we launched the C.O.O.L. Summer Program — to fill that gap and provide students with wraparound services that support not only education and recreation but their overall well-being. This is about creating opportunity and stability where it's needed most.”

Students will have access to a variety of free activities, including sports, leadership games, and creative arts. The program also offers aftercare, transportation, and weekly community resource fairs to support participating families further.