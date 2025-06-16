Reporter Rants About Failed Marriage On YouTube Livestream

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 17: New Zealand SailGP team train as a broadcast helicopter passes during an official practice session ahead of SailGP Australia on Sydney Harbour on February 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A helicopter reporter was caught talking and ranting about his failed marriage during a YouTube Livestream of the "No Kings" protests in L.A., that he was covering.

You're Live, Keep The Rant To A Minimum On The YouTube Livestream

This past weekend was one for the history books. Millions of people across the country got together in their respective states to protest. It was the "No Kings" protest. L.A. has been in protests and riots for almost a week now and news outlets from all over the world were there to capture every moment of it. This past weekend was no exception.

According to MediaIte, A helicopter reporter named Stu Mundel was one of those reporters sent to cover the L.A. protests. What Stu didn't realize was he would end up going viral. Not for his awesome job of reporting but for his rant of his failed marriage.

Mundel was streaming live on YouTube when he all of a sudden started to talk about his failed marriage. Stu even mentioned a bunch of debacles that happened in his personal life. He said he's legally separated and now trying to find himself. He even mentioned how he gets lonely, but relies on his cats to keep him company.

It's All Out There For The World To Hear

The rant was all of a sudden posted all over the internet. He was apparently talking to someone through his ear piece. Stu did know he was live though because he was responding to people on the live YouTube comments.

Mundel started to see questions in the live feed that seemed off. People were asking if he was drunk. His response, "I do love the bourbon. I love the whiskey, love the bourbon, love the gin."

If you're wondering, Stu wasn't flying the helicopter. He had a pilot with him and he was live streaming from the back. Mundel was just having fun with the whole situation. Maybe he was having a little too much fun because he was so open about his failed marriage and personal life.