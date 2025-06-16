ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Experts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

Fire season is upon us in Las Vegas. But really, with Las Vegas being so dry, there’s always a danger of fire. And now there is a warning on something…

Carla Rea
Experts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

SExperts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Fire season is upon us in Las Vegas. But really, with Las Vegas being so dry, there's always a danger of fire. And now there is a warning on something that some of you may use everyday.

E-Bikes And Scooters Pose A Higher Risk Of Fire Danger In Las Vegas

The National Fire Protection Association Conference kicked off this week, at Mandalay Bay. It is the largest fire safety event in the country. The event brings experts from around the world together, including UL Solutions.

UL Solutions is the company that certifies your electrical, and battery powered devices, and appliances. They also test the systems that go into e-mobility devices like e-bikes and scooters. They say the lithium-ion batteries inside those devices could pose potential fire risks.

UL Solutions, says the power stores in the battery packs could become fire hazards for a number of reasons: If the bike can't keep up with the heat, or overcharging the devices. Obviously the high, and dry temperatures in Las Vegas aren't doing any batteries any favors.

How To Lower Fire Risk With E-Bikes And Scooters

There are a number of things to be aware of, to lower your risk of fire with the devices you are potentially using every day, to get you around Las Vegas:

  • Use the charger specifically designed to match your e-bike or scooter
  • Keep an eye out for overheating when the device is charging
  • Look out for smoke from the battery
  • Pay attention to how the battery pack looks. Make sure there is no warping or swelling
  • If you see any material coming out of the battery pack, avoid plugging it in.

Unfortunately, all lithium-ion batteries could be susceptible to a higher fire risk in the heat. If you would like more info on lithium-ion battery safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association's website.

bikeFireLas VegasLithium
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
TSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data Theft
Local NewsTSA Warns Travelers About Airport USB Port Hacks, Data TheftDiana Beasley
Broadcast helicopter for YouTube streams
Other NewsReporter Rants About Failed Marriage On YouTube LivestreamMorty
A school report card for Dad.
96.3 KKLZFather’s Day: The Report Card Is In, How Dad Did DoMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect