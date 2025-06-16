Experts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

Fire season is upon us in Las Vegas. But really, with Las Vegas being so dry, there's always a danger of fire. And now there is a warning on something that some of you may use everyday.
E-Bikes And Scooters Pose A Higher Risk Of Fire Danger In Las Vegas
The National Fire Protection Association Conference kicked off this week, at Mandalay Bay. It is the largest fire safety event in the country. The event brings experts from around the world together, including UL Solutions.
UL Solutions is the company that certifies your electrical, and battery powered devices, and appliances. They also test the systems that go into e-mobility devices like e-bikes and scooters. They say the lithium-ion batteries inside those devices could pose potential fire risks.
UL Solutions, says the power stores in the battery packs could become fire hazards for a number of reasons: If the bike can't keep up with the heat, or overcharging the devices. Obviously the high, and dry temperatures in Las Vegas aren't doing any batteries any favors.
How To Lower Fire Risk With E-Bikes And Scooters
There are a number of things to be aware of, to lower your risk of fire with the devices you are potentially using every day, to get you around Las Vegas:
- Use the charger specifically designed to match your e-bike or scooter
- Keep an eye out for overheating when the device is charging
- Look out for smoke from the battery
- Pay attention to how the battery pack looks. Make sure there is no warping or swelling
- If you see any material coming out of the battery pack, avoid plugging it in.
Unfortunately, all lithium-ion batteries could be susceptible to a higher fire risk in the heat. If you would like more info on lithium-ion battery safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association's website.
