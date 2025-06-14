ContestsEvents
Father’s Day: The Report Card Is In, How Dad Did Do

Last year we decided to fill out a “report” card and now the results are in…so let’s see how Dad did! Keep in mind that this was specifically aimed at…

Mike O'Brian
A school report card for Dad.

School Report Card showing all A Grades – Success Concept

 Pixsooz via Getty Images

Last year we decided to fill out a "report" card and now the results are in...so let's see how Dad did! Keep in mind that this was specifically aimed at the only "father" on the show and that's Mike O'Brian. However, The Mike & Carla Morning Show encouraged other kids to do the same thing for their dad.

Recently, Focus On The Family put out an article on this same thing. It listed catagories for the kids to asses and how to score. For example, does he spend enough time with us? Does he support us in all our efforts? Is he a good listener?

Keep in mind that Mike is a "Girl Dad", having two daughters and a step-daughter. They all had their opinions from guidance to fashion sense or lack there of! Carla Rea came up with the questions for the report card and each daughter filled it out.

How Did Dad Do On His "Father's Day" Report Card

But think about this for a minute. If you gave your kids the chance to grade you as a father, how would you do? Are you that man that can check all the boxes? We're you always there when you were needed? We of course understand that being a parent isn't easy by any stretch of the imagination.

But we think Mike did fairly well with his three daughters. Now there might be some question to his "fashion" sense, but he did give good advice. On the other hand, his cooking skills were in question from all three!

Hey listen, all of our dads had their moments in life. As we look back on our father's, there were times when we thought they were the coolest and times when they were a bit embarrassing.

It's all in good fun and if you have time, listen to the segment, take some of the questions and apply. And HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!

