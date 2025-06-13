Win Tickets to Phil Rosenthal

If you’ve ever watched Somebody Feed Phil and thought, I’d love to hear more of those stories straight from the source, this is your chance. 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the opportunity to Win Tickets to An Evening with Phil Rosenthal at the beautiful Palazzo Theater inside The Venetian on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Phil Rosenthal, the creative mind behind Everybody Loves Raymond and the host of the widely loved Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, brings his warmth, wit, and curiosity to the stage for a night of storytelling, laughter, and behind-the-scenes tales from his life and travels.

What You Could Win:

Two tickets to An Evening with Phil Rosenthal

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Location: The Palazzo Theater at The Venetian Las Vegas

This moderated event will give fans a closer look at Phil’s 40-year journey in television—from sitcoms to culinary adventures around the globe. Expect heartfelt stories, spontaneous laughs, and a live Q&A where the audience gets to ask Phil their burning questions.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his work, this evening promises charm, insight, and humor in equal measure—all set in one of Las Vegas’ most elegant and comfortable venues.

Here’s How to Enter:

Register To Win Below by filling out the form and clicking “Submit”

Picture it: You and a guest settling into your seats at The Palazzo Theater, enjoying an evening of laughter, thoughtful conversation, and the kind of personal stories that make Phil Rosenthal so beloved by fans around the world. No passport required—just bring your curiosity and your sense of humor.

Register To Win Below and join 96.3 KKLZ for an unforgettable evening with Phil Rosenthal, right here in Las Vegas.