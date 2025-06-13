Get ready for an unforgettable night of classic '80s music at the iconic House of Blues Las Vegas! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Big Country, live on Saturday, July 5th, 2025 — and we’re making it easy for you to enter.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Big Country or just love the powerful energy of a live show, this is a concert you won’t want to miss. The band’s soaring anthems and distinctive guitar-driven sound helped define a generation. And with three supporting acts—Missing Persons, Bow Wow Wow, and Gene Loves Jezebel—you’ll be treated to a full night of throwback hits and high-energy performances.

What You Could Win:

Two tickets to Big Country at House of Blues Las Vegas

Show date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Complimentary access to the Foundation Room before or after the show

Supporting Acts Include:

Missing Persons – known for ‘Words’ and ‘Walking in L.A.’

Bow Wow Wow – best known for their hit 'I Want Candy'

Gene Loves Jezebel – Billboard favorites in the late '80s

Picture this: You and a friend, center stage at one of Vegas' most legendary venues, surrounded by fans who love these iconic songs just as much as you do. It’s more than just a concert—it’s a full-on nostalgia trip, complete with drinks, dancing, and the kind of memories you’ll talk about for years.

Here’s How to Enter:

Call us at 702-739-9636 at 8:40am, 12:40pm, or 4:10pm, or

at 8:40am, 12:40pm, or 4:10pm, or Register To Win Below by filling out the form and clicking “Submit”

Don’t wait—entries close on Friday, June 20th, and you could be the lucky listener heading to a night of incredible music and nonstop fun. This is your moment to relive the sound of the '80s, live and loud, right here in Las Vegas.

