Las Vegas Aviators Launch Water Drive for Homeless Residents

The Las Vegas Aviators have partnered with HELP of Southern Nevada to support our efforts to aid people experiencing homelessness in our community through our HELP2O Water Drive. This community campaign is designed to provide critical relief to Southern Nevada's homeless population during the extreme summer heat. When summer desert temperatures soar, the need for hydration and protection is urgent for people living on the street.

"With the intense desert heat we face every summer, our local homeless community faces heightened challenges as temperatures soar across the Valley," said Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer of HELP of Southern Nevada. "Through our HELP2O Water Drive initiative, we are steadfast in providing lifesaving water so we can focus on their immediate needs and getting them housed."

From June 10 through July 20, fans attending Las Vegas Aviators home games at Las Vegas Ballpark will have the opportunity to support the campaign directly. Donations can be made at the concession stands by adding a monetary contribution at checkout.

On June 13, the initiative will feature a special Water Extravaganza event before the Aviators' home game. Scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event encourages fans to donate cases of bottled water or make a cash donation. Contributors will receive a voucher for tickets to a future game, serving as both a thank-you and an incentive to participate in the program.

Those unable to attend the games can still support the effort by dropping off bottled water donations at the Framing Hope Warehouse, located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Water donations will be collected through Sept. 1, and financial contributions can also be made online via HELP of Southern Nevada's website.