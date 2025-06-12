ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Father’s Day: How Dad Embarrassed You

Being that’s it’s Father’s Day this weekend, what are those stories on how Dad embarrassed you? At the time, you could have died, but now being a bit older you…

Mike O'Brian
Two little girls with their Dad.

Happy father’s day! Children daughters congratulating dad and giving him postcard. Daddy and girls smiling and hugging. Family holiday and togetherness.

 Choreograph via Getty Images

Being that's it's Father's Day this weekend, what are those stories on how Dad embarrassed you? At the time, you could have died, but now being a bit older you can look back an laugh.

That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning. And boy, the stories came in on the text lines and listeners calling in. Even Mike O'Brian had his own stories as well as his oldest daughter!

Keep in mind that this is such a huge topic that Psychology Today did a whole article on this a few years ago. Spot lighting the fact that when kids are real young, everything a dad might do is cute. However, growing up and reaching those pre-teen years, it seems that both parents become unbearable!

What's Your Father's Day Embarrassing Story

Mike talked about being with his dad at the Indiana State Fair when he was like 11. Andy Williams is performing with The Henri Mancini Orchestra. When Williams asked for any requests, Mike's dad didn't even hesitate to stand up and bellow out from the bleachers, "MOON RIVER!"

Mike was mortified as everyone turned to see who the man was with the big voice! Scooting down the bleachers to distance himself, Mike now looks back on this story with fondness.

On the flipside, Mike's daughter Nicole talked about one of her experiences with dear old dad that she can now look back on and just laugh! This you just have to hear about.

So, it seems from the response, we all have these types of stories. If there is ever a time to share, this weekend would be it. Whether your dad is still here or not, keeping those stories alive is important to you and those around you.

It was a fun topic and, if you have a couple of minutes, take a listen. You never know...if might spark a memory of your own!

dadFather's Daystories
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 12
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 12
A girl watching tv by herself.
Human InterestMovies You Can Watch With Dad On Father’s DayMike O'Brian
A guy playing an electric guitar on stage.
Human InterestDoobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston: Talks About New Album, New Tour And Michael McDonaldMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect