Father’s Day: How Dad Embarrassed You

Being that's it's Father's Day this weekend, what are those stories on how Dad embarrassed you? At the time, you could have died, but now being a bit older you can look back an laugh.

That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning. And boy, the stories came in on the text lines and listeners calling in. Even Mike O'Brian had his own stories as well as his oldest daughter!

Keep in mind that this is such a huge topic that Psychology Today did a whole article on this a few years ago. Spot lighting the fact that when kids are real young, everything a dad might do is cute. However, growing up and reaching those pre-teen years, it seems that both parents become unbearable!

What's Your Father's Day Embarrassing Story

Mike talked about being with his dad at the Indiana State Fair when he was like 11. Andy Williams is performing with The Henri Mancini Orchestra. When Williams asked for any requests, Mike's dad didn't even hesitate to stand up and bellow out from the bleachers, "MOON RIVER!"

Mike was mortified as everyone turned to see who the man was with the big voice! Scooting down the bleachers to distance himself, Mike now looks back on this story with fondness.

On the flipside, Mike's daughter Nicole talked about one of her experiences with dear old dad that she can now look back on and just laugh! This you just have to hear about.

So, it seems from the response, we all have these types of stories. If there is ever a time to share, this weekend would be it. Whether your dad is still here or not, keeping those stories alive is important to you and those around you.