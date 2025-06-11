Pennsylvania Town Launches Pothole Repair Program Called ‘Fill My Hole’

Potholes are a huge problem in Las Vegas. But it seems like every city is dealing with them. Well, one Pennsylvania city is dealing with it in a fun way.

'Fill My Hole' Pothole Repair Program Might Be Suggestive But It Works

If you drive over the same pothole every time you drive, you might shout, "Please - someone fill my hole!" If you live in Millersburg Pennsylvania, they're on it. And if you're wondering if that's intentionally tongue-in-cheek - it is. They know just what they're doing.

In their announcement, they say their "Fill My Hole" pothole repair program makes it easy for residents to report potholes electronically so they can be taken care of.

They add, quote, "All holes. No waiting." Although they also note: "Some holes may require a little more TLC, but rest assured, you'll be provided with a reason if we're unable to fill it ourselves."

And, "Pleased with the way our crew handled your hole? We want to hear about it! Use the 'Contact Us' on our website for all questions and compliments!"

The Millersburg Pennsylvania 'Fill My Hole' program has garnered a lot of attention, and pretty much all of it has been positive - and funny.

Someone on Facebook asked, "If we want to fill our own holes, is that okay or does it need to be filled by a professional hole filler?" They responded, "Best to leave it to the professionals."

Someone else said, "Can they fill deep holes? And do they clean dirty holes before they fill them?" They responded, "Holes are cleaned first. Debris may prevent adhesion of the filling. Deep holes are no problem!"

Another Facebook user said: "This whole hole post has brought so much joy to this town! Thanks Millersburg Borough Inc. for the best Thursday I’ve had in a while!"