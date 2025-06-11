ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Movies You Can Watch With Dad On Father’s Day

It’s this weekend, so we thought it might be helpful to post a list of movies you can watch with Dad on Father’s Day. The Mike & Carla Morning Show…

Mike O'Brian
A girl watching tv by herself.

Woman relaxing on the couch watching television.

 demaerre via Getty Images

It's this weekend, so we thought it might be helpful to post a list of movies you can watch with Dad on Father's Day. The Mike & Carla Morning Show started talking about those movies that make you think of your Dad.

Every once in awhile that movie comes out and as you watch it, you think, "...that's me and my Dad!" GoodHousekeeping.com created the list of movies that hit that nerve. Some of the movies made sense, others might make you shake your head.

Movies To Watch With Dad On Father's Day

Maybe it was a common thread you shared with Dad. As you grew up you ended up watching a movie that clicked in your mind as that movie.

For guys, one movie that was mentioned a couple of times starred Kevin Costner in "Field Of Dreams". Of course it's not all about the father-son connection when it came to sports.

One caller mentioned her common interest of baseball with her Father. So, when she saw "Trouble With The Curve", a movie starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams with baseball as the backdrop, she thought of her Dad immediately.

That' was the point of the conversation. Of course it was odd that "Father of the Bride" was left off the list.

Starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. Where the daughter is growing up faster that her Dad would like. Coming back from Europe, being engaged. She's getting married and of course her Dad is left of the sidelines for it all.

Of course, "Parenthood" made the list which stars Martin, so he did get a mention! But as the weekend gets closer and you need a movie to sit down with dear old Dad or you want to watch it alone, listen to the segment. See what movies stand out to you.

Or better yet, run down the list yourself if you think you don't have one of your own...either way, Happy Father's Day!

Father's DayKidsMovies
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
A guy playing an electric guitar on stage.
Human InterestDoobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston: Talks About New Album, New Tour And Michael McDonaldMike O'Brian
Pennsylvania Town Launches Pothole Repair Program Called 'Fill My Hole'
96.3 KKLZPennsylvania Town Launches Pothole Repair Program Called ‘Fill My Hole’Carla Rea
This Day in Sports History: June 11
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 11
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect