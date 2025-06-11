It's this weekend, so we thought it might be helpful to post a list of movies you can watch with Dad on Father's Day. The Mike & Carla Morning Show started talking about those movies that make you think of your Dad.

Every once in awhile that movie comes out and as you watch it, you think, "...that's me and my Dad!" GoodHousekeeping.com created the list of movies that hit that nerve. Some of the movies made sense, others might make you shake your head.

Movies To Watch With Dad On Father's Day

Maybe it was a common thread you shared with Dad. As you grew up you ended up watching a movie that clicked in your mind as that movie.

For guys, one movie that was mentioned a couple of times starred Kevin Costner in "Field Of Dreams". Of course it's not all about the father-son connection when it came to sports.

One caller mentioned her common interest of baseball with her Father. So, when she saw "Trouble With The Curve", a movie starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams with baseball as the backdrop, she thought of her Dad immediately.

That' was the point of the conversation. Of course it was odd that "Father of the Bride" was left off the list.

Starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. Where the daughter is growing up faster that her Dad would like. Coming back from Europe, being engaged. She's getting married and of course her Dad is left of the sidelines for it all.

Of course, "Parenthood" made the list which stars Martin, so he did get a mention! But as the weekend gets closer and you need a movie to sit down with dear old Dad or you want to watch it alone, listen to the segment. See what movies stand out to you.