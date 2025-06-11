ContestsEvents
Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston: Talks About New Album, New Tour And Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brother's Tom Johnston is talking this morning about the new album, new tour and the band's relationship with Michael McDonald. We got it all when The Mike &…

A guy playing an electric guitar on stage.

Electric guitar player on a stage with colorful blue and purple scenic illumination

 Brothers_Art via Getty Images

The Doobie Brother's Tom Johnston is talking this morning about the new album, new tour and the band's relationship with Michael McDonald. We got it all when The Mike & Carla Morning Show had one of the original Doobie Brothers on the phone!

The band has a new album out titled "Walk This Road" that was released on June 6th. They also released the title track featuring Michael McDonald and Mavis Staples. The band has also put out a list of cities for their 2025 tour. It's safe to say, that according Johnston, there is no end in sight for this Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame band!

Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Talks About Michael McDonald

Tom was very open about the band's relationship with McDonald. He talks about the different sound McDonald gives the band. In talking to Johnston, the fans love it. And the band love having the Grammy Award winning song writer in the line-up.

Johnston also talked about being on the road. Having toured for close to 50 years, it's where the band feels the most comfortable. A nice plus is having the fans knowing all the words to all the great songs...it's a totally amazing feeling according to Tom.

This weekend, come to find out that Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons will all be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Considering the catalog of music over the years, it might be overdue right?

Over the years, the band has sold over 48 million albums, won four Grammy's and show no signs of slowing down. At this point in time, Las Vegas is NOT on the list of cities for the upcoming tour, but as we all know, things change.

So, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope that this band can make a stop in Las Vegas in 2025. Just know, if you're a fan, spend a couple of minutes and listen to the visit with Tom Johnston...and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
