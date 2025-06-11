Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston: Talks About New Album, New Tour And Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brother's Tom Johnston is talking this morning about the new album, new tour and the band's relationship with Michael McDonald. We got it all when The Mike & Carla Morning Show had one of the original Doobie Brothers on the phone!

The band has a new album out titled "Walk This Road" that was released on June 6th. They also released the title track featuring Michael McDonald and Mavis Staples. The band has also put out a list of cities for their 2025 tour. It's safe to say, that according Johnston, there is no end in sight for this Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame band!

Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Talks About Michael McDonald

Tom was very open about the band's relationship with McDonald. He talks about the different sound McDonald gives the band. In talking to Johnston, the fans love it. And the band love having the Grammy Award winning song writer in the line-up.

Johnston also talked about being on the road. Having toured for close to 50 years, it's where the band feels the most comfortable. A nice plus is having the fans knowing all the words to all the great songs...it's a totally amazing feeling according to Tom.

This weekend, come to find out that Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons will all be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Considering the catalog of music over the years, it might be overdue right?

Over the years, the band has sold over 48 million albums, won four Grammy's and show no signs of slowing down. At this point in time, Las Vegas is NOT on the list of cities for the upcoming tour, but as we all know, things change.