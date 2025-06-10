ContestsEvents
Poll: What Sauces Are You Dipping Into Lately

A recent poll simply wanted to know what sauces are you dipping your food into lately? Seeing that the average person has eight different types in their fridge…and with summer,…

Mike O'Brian
A cup of mustard sauce and a spoonful of seeds.

mustard sauce with its ingredients, turmeric, seeds and flowers

 gabrielabertolini via Getty Images

A recent poll simply wanted to know what sauces are you dipping your food into lately? Seeing that the average person has eight different types in their fridge...and with summer, maybe even more. On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, we also wanted to know what you're mixing your sauces with.

Come to find out there are all types of sauce combinations...meaning, maybe Buffalo sauce with peanut butter? Hey, we all have our go to sauces and combos according to research put out by Talker Research.

Not only did the article talk about sauce, sauce combos, but what we're dipping into these sauces! According to research, French fries are the #1 dipping food...close to 75% of those polled confessed to dipping their fries into Ketchup, hot sauce, followed by Ranch, BBQ sauce, and even mustard.

Rounding out the top five, chicken nugget, hot dogs, chicken wings, and cheeseburgers!

What Sauces Are You Dipping Into

Now, if you know anything about The M&C Morning Show, you know who the "sauce" King is...MORTY! He basically dips everything into anything. He will take something basic, mix it with something else and "wall-la"!

He is the expert on the show when it comes to spicey stuff as well. Even though one listener tested his knowledge. Another called in for a combo to try and Morty was right there with this own suggestion.

It clearly is another world for those that love to dip or add a special sauce to their food. When the poll asked about odd combinations, that took on a life of it's own. You're talking pickles with Buffalo sauce, and ramen noodles with ranch dressing. That one actually threw Morty for a loop since he is a huge ranch fan.

Hey, different strokes for different folks right? Anyway, you have to take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment from this morning. It might give you an entirely different perspective on how you dip you food into your next bowl of sauce!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
