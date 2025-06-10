Poll: What Sauces Are You Dipping Into Lately

A recent poll simply wanted to know what sauces are you dipping your food into lately? Seeing that the average person has eight different types in their fridge...and with summer, maybe even more. On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, we also wanted to know what you're mixing your sauces with.

Come to find out there are all types of sauce combinations...meaning, maybe Buffalo sauce with peanut butter? Hey, we all have our go to sauces and combos according to research put out by Talker Research.

Not only did the article talk about sauce, sauce combos, but what we're dipping into these sauces! According to research, French fries are the #1 dipping food...close to 75% of those polled confessed to dipping their fries into Ketchup, hot sauce, followed by Ranch, BBQ sauce, and even mustard.

Rounding out the top five, chicken nugget, hot dogs, chicken wings, and cheeseburgers!

What Sauces Are You Dipping Into

Now, if you know anything about The M&C Morning Show, you know who the "sauce" King is...MORTY! He basically dips everything into anything. He will take something basic, mix it with something else and "wall-la"!

He is the expert on the show when it comes to spicey stuff as well. Even though one listener tested his knowledge. Another called in for a combo to try and Morty was right there with this own suggestion.

It clearly is another world for those that love to dip or add a special sauce to their food. When the poll asked about odd combinations, that took on a life of it's own. You're talking pickles with Buffalo sauce, and ramen noodles with ranch dressing. That one actually threw Morty for a loop since he is a huge ranch fan.