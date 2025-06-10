Group Therapy: My Bestie Dated My New Boyfriend

Young man hugs his girlfriend on couch while another woman looks with jealousy crossing hands, sitting together on sofa in modern living room. Infidelity, complicated romantic triangle

Group Therapy got real this morning as a woman found out that her bestie dated her new boyfriend at one time. Is that a bit uncomfortable? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to find out this morning from listeners.

A woman emailed the show saying that she was dating a new guy. They seemed to hit it off and things we're going well. Taking the next step, the woman invited her best friend to join them at his place for dinner. The new boyfriend had prepped a nice dinner for all, yet something was off.

The woman noticed that her girlfriend was acting odd and, at times, being a little rude to her new boyfriend. After leaving, the woman wanted to know what was up. So, her friend told her that she dated that guy and thought, since he didn't say anything, she should be suspicious of him.

It's like WHAT? In the end, the woman who emailed The M&C Morning Show wanted to know if she should be suspicious or was her friend just being jealous?

Of course there is that question, is it cool to date your friend's ex? What are the guidelines? Are the rules different for men than for woman? All this came out in an article put out by Fashion Journal a couple of months ago.

Well, right off the bat, why didn't the best friend say anything when she met the guy? Would it have been that odd for to say something like, "...haven't we met before?" Or when the guy headed back into the kitchen for something, the friend could have even said, "...he listen, we need to talk!"

But the woman got nothing until they got into the car to leave. Now, a lot of listeners didn't see a problem with this situation at all. All people have a past and there might be a time when you do run into someone you might have dated before.

Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea had stories and it turned out to be no big deal to the people they were with at the time. So, why did it bother this woman's bestie so much? That was more of the suspicious part to Mike.