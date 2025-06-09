Win Tickets to New Kids on the Block

New Kids On The Block are ready to take Dolby Live Theater by storm this summer as they gear up for performances starting this month! New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency has already secured dates for 2026... but 96.3 KKLZ wants to send you to see them sooner! Don't miss the chance to cool off from the Vegas heat with the coolest kids on the block! You can see them perform all their hits songs like "You Got It", "Step by Step", "I'll Be Loving You", and so many more!