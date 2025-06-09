Win Tickets to New Kids on the Block
Your favorite boy band is back in action! New Kids On The Block are ready to take Dolby Live Theater by storm this summer as they gear up for performances…
Your favorite boy band is back in action!
New Kids On The Block are ready to take Dolby Live Theater by storm this summer as they gear up for performances starting this month! New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency has already secured dates for 2026... but 96.3 KKLZ wants to send you to see them sooner! Don't miss the chance to cool off from the Vegas heat with the coolest kids on the block! You can see them perform all their hits songs like "You Got It", "Step by Step", "I'll Be Loving You", and so many more!
All week long, The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Wendy Rush, and Brian Hammer have your chance to win a pair of tickets to New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff Residency. But that's not all! Every winner will also qualify for the chance to win upgraded seats and a meet & greet with the band!
- Dates of Contest: 6/9 - 6/13
- How winners are selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is selected: 8am - 4:10pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 15
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to New Kids on the Block
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation